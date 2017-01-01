Dichter hits Yesh Atid, Zionist Union on Ghattas

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee criticized the Yesh Atid and Zionist Union parties on Sunday for refusing to join an initiative of his Likud party to oust Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) from the Knesset.

Ghattas is being held under house arrest on suspicion of smuggling cellular phones to security prisoners and passing notes between prisons. Dichter said, "Instead of using the impeachment law enacted just for these occasions, they would rather play political games. Every day he is still a member of Knesset is a sign of disgrace for these parties."