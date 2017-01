13:53 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Brigadier-General: Recognizing Israel crucial to fighting for it Read more



Brigadier-General Eliezer Toledano says only by connecting to Israel can army effectively fight for Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs