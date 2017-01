13:36 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Israeli Arab who passed cellphones to MK Ghattas indicted Read more



Assad Daka, brother of murderer Walid Daka, accused of passing cellphones to MK Ghattas to sneak into prison ► ◄ Last Briefs