13:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Terrorists throw rocks at Israeli car in Binyamin Damage was caused to an Israeli car in the Binyamin region near Jerusalem after the car was pelted with rocks by terrorists, MivzakLive reported.



