Lian Nassar, 19, from the town of Tira in central Israel, is the missing Israeli in Turkey following the murderous nightclub attack.
At present, she is defined as "out of contact" and great effort is being taken to locate her.
News BriefsTevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17
Name of missing Israeli in Turkey: Lian Nassar
