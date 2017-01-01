The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that another Israeli was in the area of the attack in Istanbul, and she has not yet been successfully contacted.
Earlier, an Israeli was declared was moderately wounded as a result of the attack.
|
09:20
Reported
News BriefsTevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17
Foreign Ministry confirms: Missing Israeli in Turkey
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that another Israeli was in the area of the attack in Istanbul, and she has not yet been successfully contacted.
Earlier, an Israeli was declared was moderately wounded as a result of the attack.
Last Briefs