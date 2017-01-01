ISIS could use chemical weapons, warns British minister

British Security Minister Ben Wallace warned on Saturday that the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group wants to carry out a mass casualty attack in Britain and has "no moral barrier" to using chemical weapons.

Wallace was quoted by the Telegraph as noting there were reports of ISIS using chemical weapons in Syria and Iraq, where it controls large areas, and that the Moroccan authorities apprehended a cell in February which was harboring substances that could be used to either make a bomb or a "deadly toxin".