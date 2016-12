01:28 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Netanyahu and Putin discuss regional developments Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed developments in the region, with emphasis on Syria and continued security coordination in this sphere, which has already proven itself in preventing misunderstandings. Read more



