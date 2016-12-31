17:40 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5777 , 31/12/16 Tevet 2, 5777 , 31/12/16 Mine collapses in India, kills 13. After Thursday's mine collapse, the bodies of 13 miners have been discovered and transferred to the families. Rescue workers blame the collapse on insufficient safety measures.







