A flight en route from Spain to Poland was forced to make an emergency landing in Prague after a Czech man claimed he had a bomb.
The man was arrested by authorities upon landing.
Tags:IAI, bomb scare
17:34
Reported
News BriefsTevet 2, 5777 , 31/12/16
Bomb threat forces emergency landing in Prague
