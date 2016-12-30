Jewish American leaders urge France to cancel peace conference

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday called on French President Francois Hollande to cancel or, at least, postpone the international meeting on Middle East peace his country has scheduled for January 15, 2017 in Paris.

In a statement, Stephen M. Greenberg, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents, called the planned conference “ill-conceived, poorly timed and damaging to prospects for peace.”

