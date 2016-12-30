Russia pushes UN resolution on Syria ceasefire

Russia on Friday submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council supporting the ceasefire it helped broker in Syria, as well as planned peace talks in Kazakhstan, AFP reports.

Moscow drew up a brief Security Council draft resolution endorsing the plan it brokered with Turkey and Iran for a ceasefire ahead of planned negotiations at the end of January in the Kazakh capital Astana, Russia's UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)