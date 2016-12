If elections were to be held today, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would be the largest party in the Knesset, according to a poll published Friday by Channel 10 News.

At the same time, the poll found that a majority of Israelis believe that Binyamin Netanyahu is best suited to serve as Prime Minister.

