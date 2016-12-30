Israelis warned of imminent terror threat in India

Israel's counter-terrorism bureau on Friday evening published a travel advisory for India, warning of an immediate threat of possible attempts to carry out attacks against Western tourists in the southern and western parts of the country.

In the advisory, the counter-terrorism bureau recommends that Israeli tourists in India avoid attending New Year's events or visiting marketplaces, festivals or crowded shopping centers.

