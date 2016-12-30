IsraelNationalNews.com
20:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 1, 5777 , 30/12/16

The concerted diplomatic assault on Israel

An in-depth assessment of Resolution 2334.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)



Last Briefs