Regev: The obsession with Netanyahu is driving them crazy

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev responded on Friday to the reports on the expected investigation against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Their obsession with the Prime Minister is driving them crazy," she said. "From my knowledge of the Prime Minister, I know that he is only interested in the national and security interests of the State of Israel. I strengthen the Prime Minister and am confident that he will lead this country for many years."

