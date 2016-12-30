Bennett: A Palestinian state - only in Gaza

Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett said on Friday afternoon that the government's policy is saying "no" to a second Palestinian state. He said the plan is to apply Israeli law to Israeli areas of Judea and Samaria, establishing autonomy to Palestinian territories in Judea and Samaria - and have a Palestinian state in Gaza.

Speaking on Kol Yisrael radio, Bennett said he supports the idea of ​​holding a referendum on annexation. "I will present a bill to apply Israeli law to Ma'aleh Adumim," he said adding, "This government adopts a line of sovereignty, abandoning a line of Palestine. Anyone who still supports the idea of Palestine - has no place in this government. I would not even consider the idea that the Prime Minister would oppose sovereignty in Ma'aleh Adumim. I declare that this is the policy of the government."

