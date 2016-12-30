Hevron: 12-year-old arrested while filming a Breaking the Silence tour

A 12-year-old boy from the Jewish community of Hevron was arrested on Friday afternoon while filming a Breaking the Silence tour of the city.

The child was taken for questioning and it remains unclear what he was interrogated about. Attorney Ze'ev Wolf of the Honenu legal aid organization will provide legal assistance to the child.

