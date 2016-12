13:46 Reported News Briefs Tevet 1, 5777 , 30/12/16 Tevet 1, 5777 , 30/12/16 Canadian MP: As PM, I will move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem Candidate for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada Kellie Leitch vowed to move the Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem if elected PM. Read more



