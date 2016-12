04:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 1, 5777 , 30/12/16 Tevet 1, 5777 , 30/12/16 Hungarian rabbi rejects Hanukkah greeting from anti-Semites A prominent rabbi from Budapest rejected an unusual Hanukkah greeting from the far-right Jobbik party, citing its anti-Semitism, JTA reported Thursday. Rabbi Slomo Koves, leader of the Orthodox Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, spurned the greeting from the party's chairman, Gabor Vona, in an open letter published on Wednesday. Read more



