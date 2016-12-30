An 18 year-old was seriously injured on Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Histadrut Boulevard in Haifa.
Paramedics who were called to the scene evacuated him to the Rambam Hospital.
|
00:42
Reported
News BriefsTevet 1, 5777 , 30/12/16
18-year-old seriously injured in accident in Haifa
An 18 year-old was seriously injured on Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Histadrut Boulevard in Haifa.
Paramedics who were called to the scene evacuated him to the Rambam Hospital.
Last Briefs