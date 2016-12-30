IsraelNationalNews.com
18-year-old seriously injured in accident in Haifa

An 18 year-old was seriously injured on Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Histadrut Boulevard in Haifa.

Paramedics who were called to the scene evacuated him to the Rambam Hospital.



