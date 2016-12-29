MDA to cut services in Judea/Samaria - Hatzalah to fill in

After failing to receive the full budget that Magen David Adom (MDA) was expecting to receive from the Amana settlement housing agency, MDA announced that it would be reducing its activities in Judea, Samaria and the northern border communities starting Friday, December 30.

In a letter sent to the chairman of Amana and to government ministers and others, MDA Director General Eli Bin wrote, “After a year in which you gave me and other MDA authorities assurances that the budget for MDA activities in Judea, Samaria would be taken care of as needed, we are facing a hopeless situation.”