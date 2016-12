22:55 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Bnei Menashe gather in India to celebrate Hanukkah Read more



Thousands of Indian citizens from the Bnei Menashe community gathered to celebrate Hanukkah, according to an organization that helps lost Jews reconnect to their religion. Women from the community gathered Wednesday in the town of Churachandpur, in the northeastern state of Manipur, to make the holiday pastry sufganiyot, Shavei Israel said in a statement. The organization tries to find lost Jews throughout the world.