Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Suspicions against Netanyahu revealed



The suspicions against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which led Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to open a criminal investigation against the Prime Minister involve his receiving benefits from two businessmen in the country and abroad, according to Channel 2. ► ◄ Last Briefs