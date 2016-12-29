It is alleged that hundreds of Yemenite children were taken from their new immigrant families while hospitalized for illness or immediately after their birth and given to Ashkenazi families to be raised between 1948 and 1952. I
|
21:21
Reported
News BriefsKislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
"The family was told that he was dead"
It is alleged that hundreds of Yemenite children were taken from their new immigrant families while hospitalized for illness or immediately after their birth and given to Ashkenazi families to be raised between 1948 and 1952. I
Last Briefs