21:08 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 British government slams Kerry's speech Read more



The government of British Prime Minister Theresa May issued an unprecedented rebuke towards John Kerry, the Secretary of State of the UK's closest ally, the US, following Kerry's speech blaming Israel for the lack of progress in the peace process. A spokesman for the British Prime Minister issued a statement criticizing Kerry's focus on the Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs