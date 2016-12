20:54 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Ambassador Shapiro: US was not behind anti-Israel UN resolution Read more



US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro addressed Israeli concerns regarding the US decision to allow an anti-Israel resolution to pass at the UN Security Council last week. Speaking with Channel 10, Shapiro said: "We understand why it hurts Israelis to hear difficult things. The timing [of the resolution] was decided by other countries, and was not retaliation [against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu]."