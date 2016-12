20:19 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 PM joins soldiers with disabilities at graduation of IAF pilots Read more



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday with soldiers from the Special in Uniform program, which allows people with disabilities to serve in the IDF, at a graduation ceremony for IAF pilots. Among the soldiers who attended the ceremony was Omer Lahat, a young man born with cerebral palsy whose father served as a combat pilot in the IAF and whose dream was to become a soldier. ► ◄ Last Briefs