Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Wiesenthal Center founder to say prayer at Trump inauguration



Rabbi Marvin Hier, the dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, will offer a prayer at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Hier reportedly will offer readings, recite an original prayer and give Trump and incoming Vice President Mike Pence each a benediction at the Jan. 20 ceremony.