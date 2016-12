17:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Where's the ambassador? Read more



Police in Rio de Janeiro announced that they are investigating the disappearance of the Greek ambassador to Brazil Thursday. According to the police statement, Ambassador Kyriakos Amoiridis was last seen Monday night. His last known location was not given. ► ◄ Last Briefs