17:28 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 PM: US-Israel alliance remains strong Read more



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's alliance with the US remains strong despite the current dispute with the Obama Administration over the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council and Secretary of State John Kerry's speech Wednesday blaming Israel for the failure of the peace process. Netanyahu made the remarks at the graduation ceremony for Israel Air Force (IAF) recruits who completed the pilots course Thursday. Also attending the ceremony were IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and IAF Commander, Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel. ► ◄ Last Briefs