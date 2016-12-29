16:06 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 A new candidate for Gush Eztion Council head Read more



Shlomo Neeman, a resident of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, on Thursday afternoon announced his intention to run for mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council. Ne'eman, 43, a married father of five children and two grandchildren, immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union at the age of 17 and began learning at Yeshivat Har Etzion in Alon Shvut. He worked at the Jewish Agency for many years at the division management level, managing 1,500 employees and a $50 million budget. He is currently a senior adviser to Minister Zeev Elkin. ► ◄ Last Briefs