Aliyah dips 13% overall despite reaching 10 year high in Russia



Bucking a noticeable decrease in Jewish immigration to Israel this year, the number of Russian Jews who moved to the Jewish state has reached a 10-year record of 7,000 newcomers. Overall, some 27,000 people moved to Israel this year under its Law of Return for Jews and their relatives, or made aliyah, according to the Jewish Agency for Israel, compared to 31,000 last year. This constitutes a 13-percent drop in aliyah overall.