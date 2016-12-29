PA CBS: Jewish, Arab populations to be equal in a year

The Palestinian Authority's Central Bureau of Statistics says the number of Jews and Arabs will be equal in "historical Palestine" - the area between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea - by the end of 2017, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

The bureau's forecast is based on an estimated three million Arabs in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, nearly two million in Gaza and 1.5 million within the 1949 Armistice Line. It estimates the international population of Arabs with roots in the area at 12 million.