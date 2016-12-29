US: IS military leader killed in Syria air strike

(AFP) - The United States said, Thursday, that a key military commander for the Islamic State terror group in Syria has been killed in an air strike carried out by the US-led coalition. Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti died Monday near Tabqa Dam, west of the IS stronghold of Raqa, according to a statement from Centcom, the US military command in the Middle East.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, described al-Kuwaiti as the "number two military commander for IS in Syria." Centcom said his death would impede IS's ability to defend Raqa, as well as diminish the group's ability to launch attacks in the West.