13:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Putin: Syria, rebels sign truce deal (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Thursday, that Syria and anti-government rebels have signed a ceasefire agreement. Putin said the sides have agreed to start peace talks.



► ◄ Last Briefs