The Health Ministry announced, Thursday, that residents of Kiryat Tiv'on no longer have to boil water for human consumption.
Following the rinsing of a drinking-water pipe in the Haifa suburb, bacterial sampling showed normal results.
|
13:28
Reported
News BriefsKislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
No need to boil water in Kiryat Tiv'on
