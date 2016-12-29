Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced, Thursday, that veteran diplomat Yuval Rotem will be appointed director-general of the Foreign Ministry.
Rotem has been acting director-general since the resignation of Dore Gold.
Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
Yuval Rotem named to remain Foreign Ministry CEO
