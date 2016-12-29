IsraelNationalNews.com
12:33
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16

Yuval Rotem named to remain Foreign Ministry CEO

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced, Thursday, that veteran diplomat Yuval Rotem will be appointed director-general of the Foreign Ministry.

Rotem has been acting director-general since the resignation of Dore Gold. 



