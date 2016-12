Saturday night at midnight, the government's maximum price for a liter of 95-octane gasoline will go up 20 agorot (about five cents), an increase of 3.36 percent.

The self-service price per liter with value-added tax will be 6.16 shekels ($5.99 a gallon) while the surcharge for full service, including tax will remain at 19 agorot a liter.