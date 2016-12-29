Train disruptions starting Wednesday

Infrastructure work that was postponed from the Hanukkah school holiday will close the Herzliya and Tel Aviv-University train stations from Wednesday evening until early Sunday morning. Rail service from the north will stop at the Beit Yehoshua' station, south of Netanya, and trains from the south will stop at the Tel Aviv-Savidor station, except for trains from Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva', which will reach the Tel Aviv-Hagana station. It is recommended that passengers use regular bus lines but the Transportation Ministry is offering free shuttle service in both directions between Beit Yehoshua' and all Tel Aviv stations. There will also be free shuttles between the Savidor and University stations and between Netanyah and Ben-Gurion International Airport.

During the peak morning and afternoon hours on Thursday, there will be trains in both directions between Bnei Brak and Rosh Haayin, Petach Tikva, Hod Hasharon and Kfar Saba that won't go through Tel Aviv. Otherwise the stations will be closed.