27,000 people have moved to Israel in 2016, compared to 31,000 in 2015, according to figures released on Thursday by the Ministry for Immigrant Absorption and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

The leading source of immigrants was Russia at 7,000, up six percent from last year, while the rest of 2015's top four saw declines. 2,900 new olim came from the United States, down almost six percent. Immigration from Brazil was up 53 percent at 760 and 272 came from South Africa, an increase of 15 percent.