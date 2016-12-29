IDF suicide on the Lebanese border

It was disclosed, Thursday, that the Israel Defense Forces are investigating the Wednesday evening suicide of a soldier.
The soldier shot himself in the Avivim Outpost on the Lebanese border in the Galilee region.
