10:34 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Shaked: Investigete PM while he's in office Read more



According to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is like any other citizen and must be investigated if necessary ► ◄ Last Briefs