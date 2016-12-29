Rabid puppy found in Maalot area

A rabid puppy has been found in the western Galilee community of Even Menachem, next to Maalot. The dog is described as medium sized and brown with a red bandage on one of its feet.

The Health Ministry asks that anyone who came in contact with the animal or whose animals came in contact with the animal or any strays in the area between December 10 and 22 to contact its Akko office at (04) 995-5138 or (04) 995-5111, or call the nearest health office to determine if there is a need for preventative measures.