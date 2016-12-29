10:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Former minister Avi Gabai joins Labor Former environmental protection minister Avi Gabai announced, Thursday morning, that he is joining the Labor Party. Gabai explained, "I joined the Labor Party in order to bring the country back on track. I need you there with me."



