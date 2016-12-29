08:30 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Chance of Isolated rain Thursday afternoon It will be clear to partly cloudy and unseasonably cool on Thursday with a chance of isolated light rain starting during the afternoon and continuing throughout the evening in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. No rain is forecast for Friday. Occasional showers in the north and along the coast on Saturday with snow expected on Mount Hermon and a chance of snow in the northern Golan Heights. Scattered showers in the north and along the coast on Sunday. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem: 11Celsius/51Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 17C/62F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 13/55;

Be'er Sheva', Tel Aviv: 16/60; Dead Sea, Eilat: 20/68



► ◄ Last Briefs