Hamas: Nothing new in Kerry speech

Islamic terror movement Hamas said on Wednesday that the speech of United States Secretary of State John Kerry hasn't brought anything new, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Gaza spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou said, "Hamas wants to see a real change in the U.S. foreign policies in a way that backs ending the (Israeli) occupation and to be fair with our Palestinian people," adding, "all former accords brought us nothing but only destruction."

Al Qanou also said, "As the (Israeli) occupation has the right to own a large military arsenal and buys warplanes, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups also have the right to develop the needed abilities to confront the occupation."