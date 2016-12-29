The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Russia's embassy in Damascus has been bombed twice in the last 24 hours.
No casualties were reported. The ministry called the attacks a "provocation" intended to hurt efforts to stop Syria's civil war.
News BriefsKislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
Russian embassy in Damascus bombed twice
