AIPAC: Kerry tried to defend the indefensible

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the pro-Israel lobby in the United States, on Wednesday criticized Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on the Middle East, saying it was “a failed attempt to defend the indefensible.”

“Contrary to Secretary of State Kerry's address today, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution that the administration unconscionably failed to block was unfair, unbalanced and represented a profound departure from the policies of previous Democratic and Republican administrations for nearly the past forty years. Secretary Kerry placed overwhelming, disproportionate blame for the failure to advance peace on our ally, Israel, while neglecting numerous Israeli peace offers and Palestinian refusal to resume direct talks,” said AIPAC.