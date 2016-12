03:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 France welcomes Kerry's speech French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Wednesday hailed Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on Middle East peace, The Associated Press reported. Ayrault called Kerry's speech "clear, courageous and committed" adding that France shares Kerry's belief in a two-state solution that envisions Israel and the new nation of Palestine "living side by side in peace and security." Read more



